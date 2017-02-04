Bisham pupils celebrate Chinese New Year

The Year of the Rooster was ushered in by pupils at Bisham Primary School.
On Friday, January 27, the day before Chinese New Year, youngsters learned about the eastern civilisation, even making their own dragon and recreating a traditional dance.
They also had a go at making spring rolls and stir fry.
Headteacher Hayley Broad said: "It's important for our children to have a knowledge of different cultures, festivals and celebrations by different faiths.
"It's about them having a global understanding of their place in the world."
