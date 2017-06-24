Windsor concert will raise money for Reuben's Fight

Jane Bardos
A West End star turned lawyer has gathered a range of performers for a charity concert.
It will raise money for Reuben's Fight in aid of three-year-old Reuben Virdee, from Furze Platt, who is suffering from a rare cancer called neuroblastoma.
His family hope to seek treatment not yet available in the UK at a cost of about £250,000.
Jane Bardos, of Chiltern Road, lives opposite Reuben's grandparents.
She has children of similar ages to Reuben's mum Jess — Clara, four, Ilona, three and eight-month-old Max.
When Jane found out about Reuben's illness she wanted to do something to help.
“When I heard about Reuben it hit me like a ton of bricks, it made me see it could happen to anyone," she said.
“Jess has been such a strong and amazing woman.”
Jane was a professional actress for seven years and played Christine in Phantom of the Opera in 2005.
After her role in Phantom she gave up acting to retrain as a lawyer, specialising in entertainment law.
She will take to the stage alongside others for a night of performances including the Susan Handy Dance School and 20-year-old Bray singer Ethan Beckley, who is training at the Italia Conti theatre school.
The concert is on Sunday, July 2 at St John the Baptist Church in Windsor High Street.
Visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/concert-for-reubens-fight-tickets-33559618723 for tickets and more details.
