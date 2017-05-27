New names added to Maidenhead Festival line-up

More acts in the line-up performing at this year’s Maidenhead Festival have been announced.

The two-day event, over the weekend of July 22-23, takes place in Kidwells Park and boasts a packed programme of live music alongside family-friendly activities such as stalls and sideshows, a funfair and artificial beach.

Organisers are delighted to welcome back Maidenhead favourite Kevin Cruise, who is in the line-up for the Saturday night. Comedy character Kevin, with his trademark tan and sparkly outfits, will bring his unique brand of colourful fun to the festival stage.

Also appearing on Saturday night will be X-Factor contestant Nate Simpson. Born in Slough, Nate shot to fame after appearing on the show.

On Sunday, Fiona Paige, known as ‘The Sweetheart of the John Miller Orchestra’, will entertain the late afternoon crowds with a relaxed mix of tunes from 40s swing to the present day.

During the weekend, festival-goers will also be able to hear the sounds of two choirs – the Maidenhead Tuneless Choir and Pop Goes The Choir.

Launched in 2016, the Tuneless Choir is part of a growing group based on the idea that people who love singing but lack ability, practice or confidence can still enjoy singing for pleasure. Their motto is ‘sing like no one is listening’.

Not-for-profit group Pop Goes The Choir will perform an array of pop tunes. Founded in 2010, they perform nationally and locally, in support of charities including Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Sebastian’s Action Trust and the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Five-piece band Riser will also be back for the 2017 festival performing an assortment of well-known songs.

Festival entertainment organiser Carly Kenny said: “We are again putting together a variety of acts to entertain the crowds at Maidenhead Festival.

“We’re delighted to see a few local favourites returning, and excited to have some quality tribute bands booked to headline the Saturday and Sunday nights.”

The programme also features headliners Take That LIVE Tribute Band on the Saturday night and Bon Giovi on the Sunday.

Admission to the festival is free of charge and all the musical performances are also free for visitors to enjoy.