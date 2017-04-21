Headline acts announced for Maidenhead Festival

The headline acts have been announced for this year’s Maidenhead Festival.

The two-day event, which is free for everyone to attend, takes place on July 22-23 in Kidwells Park, next to the Bath Road.

Saturday’s concert, which is followed by a fireworks display, will see tribute band Take That LIVE taking centre stage after support acts including Maidenhead’s very own Kevin Cruise.

The band plays all the favourite hits from the 90s through to Take That’s latest songs from the new album ‘III’.

Widely regarded as the most versatile Take That tribute band around, they cover all the eras of the band’s history in a complete show.

While Robbie Williams left back in 1995, he remains a firm favourite with fans so a tribute ‘Robbie’ will also be present.

Take That LIVE are described as being as close to the real thing as possible, including their costumes, vocals, choreography and appearance.

They have been recognised as the best Take That tribute band by the Agents Association at the National Tribute Awards. The band has featured on ITV, BBC3 and a documentary on E4.

They have even gained rave reviews from members and associates of Take That, including from Nigel Martin-Smith, the man who created and managed the original band.

Headliners on Sunday night, who will bring the festival to a close, will be Bon Giovi, the world’s premier look-alike and sound-alike tribute to New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi.

Formed in August 1999, and with more than 14 years touring in the UK and around the world, they are described as one of the best tribute acts on the circuit today.

With their set list likely to include old favourites such as Livin’ on a Prayer and Wanted Dead or Alive, as well as a few more recent Bon Jovi tunes, festival-goers can be sure of an entertaining end to the weekend.

Festival chairman Lisa Hunter said: “Our fantastic headline acts are the icing on the cake of a fantastic weekend of music and entertainment for the whole family. And don’t forget, the festival is free to attend, so you don’t even need a ticket to see two such great tribute bands.

“Make sure you put the dates in your diary so we see you there.”