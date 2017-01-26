Thu, 26
Fri, 27
Sat, 28
SECTION INDEX

Kasabian and Fatboy Slim added to Reading Festival line-up

Reporter:

James Preston

0

Leicester rockers Kasabian have been announced as the second headliners for this year's Reading Festival.

The band, known for hits including Club Foot and Shoot the Runner, will also be joined by the likes of Fatboy Slim, Two Door Cinema Club and Jimmy Eat World after the latest batch of acts were announced this morning.

Flume, Circa Waves, the Amity Affliction and Rat Boy have also been added to the line-up.

Stadium rockers Muse were announced as the first headliners for the festival, which will run from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27, in December.

Bastille, At the Drive In and Major Lazar have also already been confirmed for the event.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved