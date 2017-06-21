In pictures: William and Kate join the Queen at Royal Ascot

The Queen led a minute’s silence on the opening day of Royal Ascot to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and the recent UK terror attacks.

Her Majesty was joined by her husband Prince Philip and other senior royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the Parade Ring as they paid their respects before racing began.

Jockey Frankie Dettori missed out on the meeting after he failed to recover from an arm injury following a fall at Great Yarmouth last week.

His withdrawal saw John Velazquez take over the saddle on Lady Aurelia in the King’s Stand Stakes but the late switch did not stop the American filly from cruising home by three lengths.