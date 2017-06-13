Heightened security measures set for Royal Ascot

Punters can expect tightened security at Royal Ascot next week.

The racecourse has confirmed there will be more extensive dog, bag and physical searches at all entrances.

Armed police and uniformed officers will also be visible across the site throughout the meeting.

The public been told to expect a longer wait to get into the racecourse this year and warned not to bring unnecessary luggage or bags with them.

A spokesman for Ascot Racecourse said: “The safety of all racegoers is paramount and racegoers can be assured that the racecourse works extremely closely at all times with the police, the security services and specialist advisers in implementing the appropriate security measures for protection.”

If you see or hear anything suspicious it should be immediately reported to the police or racecourse stewards.

Royal Ascot will feature five days of flat racing from Tuesday, June 20 to Saturday, June 24.

