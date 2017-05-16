Final chance to see £90m plans for Heatherwood Hospital redevelopment

The final plans for the proposed £90million redevelopment of Heatherwood Hospital will be on display on Thursday.

Key members from the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital in Ascot, will be on hand to discuss the plans with visitors.

The trust wants to knock down the existing buildings on the site and spend £72m on a new non-emergency care hospital.

A new GP hub and 250 homes could also be built there if the plans are approved.

The event is taking place at Heatherwood Hospital’s Apollo Ward and will run from 3pm to 7pm with free parking for visitors.

It will be the last opportunity for the community to see and hear about the final plans before they go before Royal Borough councillors.

If approved, the new hospital will include six operating theatres, 40 in-patient beds and improved diagnostic and outpatient services.