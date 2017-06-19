Burnham exhibition opens as part of Bucks Open Studios

An exhibition of work by four female artists opened its doors in Burnham on Saturday as part of Bucks Open Studios.

The annual event offers the opportunity to visit more than 500 artists and makers in over 200 working studios, galleries and other venues across the county.

Set back off Gore Road, in Burnham, Marilia Carvalho, has opened up the doors to her studio for the exhibition.

The 55-year-old described how she made one piece that was inspired by Water Music, a collection of orchestral movements composed by George Frideric Handel.

Kim Lim, from Wooburn Green, makes pottery and has a bachelor's degree in 3D design.

The 58-year-old said: "I really enjoy exhibiting my work at festivals and small galleries.

Heather Gaebler-Savoie from Burnham makes handcrafted jewellery.

The 63-year-old was really interested in the use of colour in her delicate pieces.

She added: "I really enjoy learning about all the different stones and where they come from."

Lynn Andrews, a ceramic sculptor who hand builds colourful sea themed sculptures is also exhibiting.

The exhibition is open until Sunday.

Visit https://www.bucksopenstudios.org.uk/ for more details.