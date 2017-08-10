List reveals gifts received by our MPs

Expensive watches, discount cards and memberships to private member clubs are amongst the gifts received by our MPs over the course of the last parliament.

On top of their basic salary and extra pay for those with other responsibilities such as chairing parliamentary committees, MPs may earn additional money through non-parliamentary work, and accept gifts, all of which are published each year under the register of members financial interests.

Prime Minister Theresa May holds two discount cards, one for Amanda Wakeley, a British fashion designer best known for her evening and cocktail dresses and accessories, and one for luxury footwear and handbag designer Russell and Bromley.

In September last year the MP for Maidenhead also accepted an honorary membership for life to the Carlton Club, which describes itself as the ‘oldest, and most important of all Conservative clubs’.

In January Beaconsfield MP Dominic Grieve was gifted two watches with a total value of £4,440 by the Qatari government – these were donated to charity.

The former attorney general has a number of shareholdings held jointly with his wife, worth more than £70,000, in firms including Rolls Royce and Burberry.

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie owns more than 15 per cent in share capital in several content marketing companies.

Wokingham MP John Redwood received several payments from news organisations, including one from the Telegraph Media Group for £250 for a single article listed as 45 minutes work – there are also payments from the Express, Guardian and the Sun.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi has no gifts or shareholdings listed but will earn £3,000 a year as a consultant for DGP Logistics in Kent.