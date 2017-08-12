Foxleigh Nursing Home in Holyport awarded 'good' CQC rating

Better infection prevention and managing medicine means a care home no longer ‘requires improvement’.

Foxleigh Green Nursing Home in Holyport has been rated ‘good’ in its most recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

The private nursing home in Forest Green Road can accommodate up to 39 people and provides nursing care to older adults and people with physical disabilities.

In June 2016 the CQG deemed the home to ‘require improvement’. At the time, inspectors found that medicines were not stored, administered or recorded safely, putting people at risk of medicine errors.

Infection prevention and control practices also weren’t up to scratch, resulting in the service being given a ‘requires improvement’ rating relating to whether the service was safe or effective.

Following an unannounced inspection on July 10, the nursing home has improved on both categories and is now rated ‘good’ overall.

In the report published on July 27, inspectors found the provider had taken action on shortcomings.

The report states: “People were protected from abuse and neglect. We found staff were knowledgeable about risks to people and how to avoid potential harm.

“Medicine management was safer, and the service had worked with both the clinical commissioning group (CCG) medicines team as well as the community pharmacist to improve their practices.”

During the inspection, they Inspectors spoke to managers as well nurses, care workers and a cleaner.

They also spoke with seven people who used the service and four relatives or friends.

The report adds that staff training and support had improved since the 2016 inspection with a 'better focus on improving staff knowledge, experience and skills to provide good care for people'.