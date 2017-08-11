Bucks has to work towards more sustainable travel, says councillor

The Bucks County Council (BCC) cabinet member for transport has said the county has to work towards more sustainable travel ’whether we like it or not’.

BCC councillor Mark Shaw (Con, Chesham) was responding to concerns raised by residents and councillors who object to the A4 sustainable transfer scheme which will create a cycle path that connects Taplow station to the Bishop Centre and on towards Slough.

In response to an initial consultation last year the scheme was paused in December to allow for a review period, the results of which have now been made public.

Plans to ban right turns at Berry Hill junction have been shelved and concerns about passing under railway bridges will mean cyclists will be encouraged to dismount.

It was also suggested that the south side of the road would be safer and less disruptive for a cycle route but Lee Stevens, projects team leader for BCC said: “The north side provides continuity with Slough, whereas building on the south side would mean having to build additional crossings.”

Lee added the design follows national guidance on shared cycling infrastructure and there are already around 300km of cycleways around the county and 50km for shared use.

Cllr Shaw said he did not accept he had been ignoring the concerns raised by councillors and residents.

BCC Dev Dhillon (Con, Cliveden) said: “My concerns are still there but I’m happy they have gone back on their decision to ban right turns.”

George Sandy, South Bucks District councillor for Burnham Lent Rise and Taplow (Con) added: “They are terrified of backing down from this ill-thought out scheme, it’s wasting tax-payers money and we’ve got to keep on fighting it.”

Work on the path will begin in spring next year.