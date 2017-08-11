Fri, 11
20 °C
Sat, 12
19 °C
Sun, 13
19 °C
SECTION INDEX

90 pubs in Wycombe District to benefit from business rates relief scheme

Drinkers and landlords can raise a pint to the news that 90 pubs in Wycombe District have been granted a business rates discount.

The watering holes were eligible for the government’s Pubs Relief Scheme, which can be worth up to £1,000 to independent businesses.

Cllr David Watson (Con, Flackwell Heath and Little Marlow), Wycombe District Council’s cabinet member for finance, said: “We’re really pleased that the details of this scheme have been finalised and we can now send out revised bills to the 90 pubs that are eligible.”

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved