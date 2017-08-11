90 pubs in Wycombe District to benefit from business rates relief scheme

02:00PM, Friday 11 August 2017
Drinkers and landlords can raise a pint to the news that 90 pubs in Wycombe District have been granted a business rates discount.
The watering holes were eligible for the government’s Pubs Relief Scheme, which can be worth up to £1,000 to independent businesses.
Cllr David Watson (Con, Flackwell Heath and Little Marlow), Wycombe District Council’s cabinet member for finance, said: “We’re really pleased that the details of this scheme have been finalised and we can now send out revised bills to the 90 pubs that are eligible.”
