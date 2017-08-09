In pictures: Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta marks 150th anniversary  

Even lighting couldn’t put a stop to the 150th anniversary of the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta last weekend.

Lighting often strikes twice but luckily it didn’t for Regatta fans as they were treated to a 365 race programme including a special Jubilee Dongala race, with a

brief stoppage needed early on Saturday afternoon after lightning was seen in the distance.

Although racing was suspended and all competitors were taken off the water for over 30 minutes to wait for conditions to pass.

On Saturday morning more than 120 swimmers entered the open water swim.

Honory secretary Peter Symons said: “The anniversary was, quite simply, better than ever.

“Great racing on both days, great crowds, lots of smiles all around.

“People are already asking how do we better it for our 200th Anniversary in 2067.”

Regatta operations committee chairman, Peter Jordan added: “And entries for the junior events were significantly up, something we’ve been working really hard to do.

“We hold training days throughout the summer to teach traditional river skills in skiffs, punts and canoes, and that is really beginning to pay off with increased entries.”