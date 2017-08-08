Nick Knowles and Harry Judd set for Sir Michael Parkinson charity cricket game

Presenter Nick Knowles from DIY SOS and Harry Judd from McFly will be taking part in a charity cricket match on Sunday, August 27.

A Sir Michael Parkinson Cricket XI will take on the Lord’s Taverners at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club.

Retired international cricketers Andy Caddick, Chris Cowdrey and Neil Smith will play and former England captain Mike Gatting will act as umpire.

Rugby stars George Chuter, Gary Gold and Sam Vesty will also be joining in with the charity match, which will raise funds for the Lord’s Taverners – a youth cricket and disability sports charity.

Sir Michael Parkinson, who is president of both Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club and the Lord’s Taverners said: “Cricket has been a big part of my life, from early childhood and my days playing in the Yorkshire league with Dickie Bird and Geoffrey Boycott to joining the Lord’s Taverners in the late sixties and, today, being president of this great charity.”

The main exhibiton match will begin from 2pm with activities and a barbecue running before.