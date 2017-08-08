Metal detector enthusiast discovers Bronze Age artefacts

Artefacts believed to be from the Bronze Age have been discovered in Wargrave and Hurley.

Chris Newton, 34, from Little Earley, often takes a metal detector with him when he goes out walking around the area.

In the past few years, he has built up a collection of treasures which he believes date back thousands of years.

His collection includes an arrowhead which was discovered in woodland in Wargrave. He also recently found a tiny fragment of a blade while walking near the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA).

Chris, who drives bulldozers for a living, said: “I work on building sites so I’ve come across afew artefacts in my time so I kind of know what I’m looking for.

“It’s quite interesting when you find things that could date back thousands of years.”

He added that his ideal discovery would be gold or a hand axe.