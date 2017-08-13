Graduation ceremony held at Cedar Park Nursery

A chance for parents and pre-school pupils to celebrate the end of their time at nursery was marked with a graduation ceremony on Friday, August 4.

Cedar Park Nursery in Bridge Farm Road, Twyford, held the ceremony for 36 four-year-old pupils that are moving on to primary schools in the area.

As part of the ceremony the children sang songs for the family and friends in attendance and staff were presented with some gifts from the parents.

Stella Mitchell, pre-school team leader said: “We get all the children that were leaving for school come together and we present them with and a gift.

“For the children they understand that they are taking the next step up and celebrate with their friends.

“It’s just a nice family event really, we’re a family run nursery, parents can celebrate together. “