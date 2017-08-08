In pictures: Amphibious vehicle tour ends in Marlow

A week of nautical-themed fun and travel has finished in Marlow.

The annual Amphib event came to an end in the town on Friday, with more than 60 amphibious vehicles coming out of the river and parading in Higginson Park.

The rally was first held in the Netherlands in 1987 and has since taken in a range of countries including France and Sweden, as well as the UK.

After starting on Sunday, August 30, about 180 people of all ages and 12 different nationalities spent the week touring waterways in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, including, Maidenhead, Cookham and Windsor.

As well as a range of ex-military vehicles, there were also adapted cars and commercial models.

Ex-Top Gear and Scrapheap Challenge presenter Edd China was also among the enthusiasts.

Bob Shinner, of Battle, in Sussex, said the group didn’t usually stage public displays, such as the one in Higginson Park, but had been keen to share the experience after so much public interest.

He added: “It’s just a group of friends doing it for their own amusement.”