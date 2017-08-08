Plans submitted for new Travelodge and car park in Marlow

A national hotel chain, a gym and a council have teamed up to regenerate a derelict business site in Marlow.

Plans for the first part of the scheme, a joint project between Travelodge, Wycombe District Council (WDC) and the Marlow Club, in Fieldhouse Lane, were officially received by WDC’s planning department on Tuesday, August 2.

If approved, half of the site at the Globe Business Park, in Fieldhouse Lane, could be given over for a new 83-bedroom hotel, cafe and 66-space car park.

A second application is also due to be made by the Marlow Club this week to build its own car park on the remaining half of the site.

“This really would be a win-win for everyone,” said Cllr Steve Broadbent (Con, Greater Hughenden), WDC’s cabinet member for economic development and regeneration.

“A new Travelodge creates new jobs and would provide additional rooms at an affordable rate to businesses and tourists looking to explore Marlow and the district.

“The decked car-park would help members of the Marlow Club and provide additional spaces to nearby businesses, which in turn will help to reduce the amount of vehicles parked on the roadside making it easier for people, in particular delivery drivers in large lorries, to navigate their way around the business park.

“This scheme is part of a bigger jigsaw puzzle to improve the business park, as we look to bring in investment and address some of the parking and congestion issues.”

Last year WDC demolished a vacant industrial building on the site and was given permission to turn it into a 102-space car park.

According to the council, this scheme would be ‘superceded’ by the Marlow Club’s own application for a ‘decked car park’, were it to be approved.

In a statement, Jon Williams, the Marlow Club’s chief operating officer, said: “The lack of available parking is an issue for many businesses operating on Globe Park.

“Working in partnership with the council, we very much hope that this will help to alleviate some of those issues by creating a permanent parking solution.

“Plans are in the process of being finalised and we will be able to say more once our planning application has been submitted, all being well, by the end of August.”

The reference number for the Travelodge plans is: 17/06941