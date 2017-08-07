Plans for new Cox Green School teaching block approved

Plans for a new two-storey teaching block at Cox Green School were approved at a Maidenhead Development Management Panel meeting on Wednesday night.

The application had previously been deferred because of concerns about providing enough parking for the additional staff and students so that it would not impact on the existing users of the site.

The panel heard that 13 additional car parking spaces have been found and provisions would be put in place to encourage use of those spaces so that they would not impact the users of the existing facilities on the site.

The school shares the site with Cox Green Community Centre, a leisure centre, a library and a church.

The expanded school will create space for 206 extra pupils with eight new classrooms, dining facilities and store rooms.

Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) said: "I'm sure all existing parties on the site can work out any problems between themselves."

Forest Bridge School had its application for the erection of two temporary single-storey prefabricated buildings made up of five classrooms, one staff room and one study room approved.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Tim Byrne said: "The additional space was needed to meet the curriculum needs of children and would not be used to increase the number of pupils at the school."

Applications for Braywick CE First School and Furze Platt Junior School were approved without any objections.

Braywick CE First School was granted a single-storey extension to an existing prefabricated building and Furze Platt Junior School a single-storey extension to provide additional main hall space.

Plans for new floodlights at the National Sports Centre in Bisham village were also approved, despite opposition from residents concerned about light pollution and increasing urbanisation.

Simon Millet a representative for the sports centre, assured the panel that ‘residents will remain in darkness and that the lights will allow more residents to enjoy sports’.

An application to build two detached houses on a plot in Woodfield Drive was refused.