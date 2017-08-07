Maidenhead Heritage Centre hosts family fun day

A family fun day gave historians the chance to see what’s on offer at one of Maidenhead’s ‘hidden gems’.

The Maidenhead Heritage Centre, in Park Street, held a day of activities for youngsters on Saturday.

The event was organised by teenagers from the National Citizen Service as part of a social action project to raise awareness of the centre and encourage new people to visit.

Children designed signs for the centre’s Spitfire simulator.

The exhibition gives people the chance to experience the challenges that Second World War pilots faced when flying their light aircraft.

Youngsters also made their own hats during a craft session.

Jon Dance-Groom, education officer at the centre, said: “We’ve got all sorts of quirky and historical things so people can really feel some nostalgia when they come here.

“The heritage centre is a bit of a hidden gem in Maidenhead.”