Crowds gather by the river for annual Thames Punting Championships

Crowds lined the banks of the River Thames to cheer on competitors in the Thames Punting Championships.

Teams battling it out at the event yesterday (Sunday) included Dittons Skiff and Punting Club, Thames Valley Skiff Club and Wargrave Boating Club.

The Skiff Club, regarded as the oldest skiff club in the world, also took part.

Punters tested their balance and endurance as they made their way along the course, which began downstream of Maidenhead Rowing Club.

When they reached the end of the course, they had to stop and turn around to come back the other way.

Event organiser Sarah Teuten, from the Dittons Skiff and Punting Club, said: “It’s a very technical sport and you have to be fit as it’s quite aerobic although a lot of the competitors row as well.

“We need more people to do it and get involved so we can keep it going.”

Visit www.punting.org.uk/championships for details.