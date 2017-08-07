Steam train rides among the attractions at Fifield Fun Day

The sound of steam trains chugging along the tracks filled the air as people turned out for the Fifield Fun Day.

Fifield residents David and Patricia Buck once again hosted the event at their Deep Meadows home on Saturday.

Fairgoers got the chance to take a ride on the couple’s steam trains while traditional fairground activities including a Punch and Judy show captivated the crowds.

Punters also risked their money on a ferret racing stall which saw the furry creatures scurry through four tubes in a race to the finish line.

The Oakley Green, Fifield and District Community Association organised the event and selected the Thames Valley Adventure Playground and Alzheimers Dementia Support as its chosen charities.

Louise Shenston, a member of the organising committee, said: “We’re really grateful because so many local residents and companies support us and that makes the day what it is.

“We couldn’t do it without them.”