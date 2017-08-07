Firefighters cut woman from car after crash in Wargrave

A woman had to be cut from her car following a three-car crash in Wargrave on Wednesday.

At about 1.52pm crews from Caversham Road Fire Station and Henley Fire Station were sent to the collision in High Street.

Firefighters rescued one woman from her car using hydraulic cutting gear and she was then transferred to the care of South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

Crews remained at the incident for about an hour to make the scene safe.

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police confirmed: “Officers attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital for a minor injury.

“The road was closed near Kentons Lane while emergency services dealt with the incident and the vehicles were recovered.”