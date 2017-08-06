Furze Platt launderette to close after more than 130 years

An historic launderette and dry cleaners is to close after more than 130 years.

Clean, in Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead, will shut on Saturday, August 12, after the company sold the site.

However, the White Waltham-based business has refused to say how many staff are currently working at the shop and how many will continue to work for the firm after the store closes.

In a statement, Jason Miller, Clean’s CEO, said: “As part of our growth plans and to focus on our core commercial textile rental service, we have made the decision to sell the site of our Maidenhead Laundry and Dry Cleaning Shop in Furze Platt Road.

“The decision to sell the Maidenhead site was not taken lightly as it does, of course have a lot of history for our business.”

Customers are advised that any laundry they are unable to collect before the shop closes should be available to pick up from Blue Dragon Dry cleaners, in the Parade, Bourne End.

Visit ww.cleanservices.co.uk or www.bluedragondrycleaners.co.uk to find out more.