Pets Corner: Millie, Rainbow and Bonnie at the RSPCA

Millie is a beautiful ball of fluff who adores being groomed and showing off her silky coat. She is friendly and relaxed, making her a perfect companion.

She had an ear flap removed as a precautionary measure due to a rare inflammation. The condition has been treated and she still has hearing in that ear but the RSPCA are happy to talk through her case with anyone interested in adopting her.

Rainbow and her kitten Bonnie are so close the RSPCA would like to rehome them together. Bonnie is full of play and mischief while mum Rainbow watches over her.

They can be startled by loud noises so any children will need to be of an age that can understand this.

To ask about these cats or any animals in the care of the RPSCA, please complete an online form at www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk or call 07852 481079.