National judges come to Bray for Britain in Bloom competition

The team behind Bray’s Britain in Bloom entry is looking forward to a well deserved rest.

On Tuesday, judges came to take a look around Bray to judge the village for the national competition.

This is the fourth time the village has made it to this level. It was judged for the regional competition last month.

Chris Graham, of the Bray in Bloom committee, said: “The judges expressed that they enjoyed the visit to Bray.

“We were very pleased with the entry and the village was as good as it could possibly be.

“We’re going to take a rest now.”

Residents got involved to spruce up the village before the judges arrived with about 15 people attending a scrub day on Sunday and litter pick on Monday.

The winners will be announced in October.