Theresa May opens eco-garden at Highfield Preparatory School

The Prime Minister visited Highfield Preparatory School in Maidenhead yesterday afternoon to open a new eco-garden.
Theresa May spoke to pupils at the school in West Road about her role and then answered questions from the children in assembly.
She was also presented flowers and teddy.
After assembly she cut the ribbon to the new eco-garden with head teacher Joanna Leach.
