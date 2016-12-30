Rio Olympic and Paralympic stars recognised in New Year's Honours List 2017

Stars of the Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games from Maidenhead and the surrounding area are among those recognised in the New Year's Honours List 2017.

Dr Katherine Grainger CBE, who lives in the town, tops the list with a damehood for services to sport and charity.

Grainger, who has five Olympic medals to her name including a silver from Rio, said: "It's an enormous honour and something I could never have imagined when I started my rowing career with British Rowing 20 years ago. It also reflects the fantastic leaps forward our sport has made in that time.

"I have to thank all of my teammates and coaches and the support staff I have worked with over that time as I wouldn't have had the success, or this Honour, without them."

She joins a lengthy list of sports men and women honoured this year, including:

Sophie Christiansen OBE, of Maidenhead, who is made a CBE for services to para-equestrianism

Kate Richardson-Walsh MBE, of Maidenhead, who is made an OBE for services to hockey

Jeanette Chippington, of Maidenhead, who is made an MBE for services to canoeing

Alex Danson, of Marlow, who is made an MBE for services to hockey

Liam Heath, of Maidenhead, who is made an MBE for services to canoeing

Madeleine Hinch, of Maidenhead, who is made an MBE for services to hockey

Dr Hannah Macleod, of Maidenhead, who is made an MBE for services to hockey

Lily Owsley, of Maidenhead, who is made an MBE for services to hockey

Helen Richardson-Walsh, of Maidenhead, who is made an MBE for services to hockey

Hollie Webb, of Maidenhead, who is made an MBE for services to hockey

Also recognised this year is Amanda Foister, CEO of Longridge Activity Centre near Marlow, who is made an OBE for services to young people.

The Oxfordshire resident said: "I was both surprised and delighted to be told I was receiving the award because I couldn't be more proud of the work the team have done in keeping Longridge as an amazing community resource.

"We have had so many challenges through the last 10 years - it has been a tough few years but we are coming through it in the end."

Other Honours recipients from across the area include:

Christopher Blythe, of Ascot, who is made an OBE for services to the construction industry and Government

Eleanor Brazil, children's services commissioner for Slough, who is made an OBE for services to children's social care

Susan Clifford, of Colnbrook, who is made an MBE for services to children and families

Jill Derry and Jill Shedden, of Bourne End, who are both made an MBE for services to women and equality

Deborah Forster, of Marlow, who is made an MBE for services to digital technology and tech development

Sharan Ghuman, of Colnbrook, who is made an MBE for services to the safeguarding of vulnerable people

Vivien Cooper, of Maidenhead, who is awarded a BEM for services to railway heritage

Brian McGuinness, of Marlow, who is awarded a BEM for services to Rugby Union and charity

In total 1,197 people have received an award this year.

Well-known names on the list include Wimbedon-winning tennis star Andy Murray and Olympians Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis-Hill, who receive knightoods and a damehood respectively.

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is made an OBE.

See next week's paper for a full report and reaction.