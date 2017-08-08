Help The Heroes Hosted by Burnham FC

Start 01:00PM Saturday - 26 Aug 2017
End 11:50PM Saturday - 26 Aug 2017
Price 12.00 £
Town City burnham
Contact Name micky
Fabulous Family Fun Day Including Football Match Fun Fair Market Stall Live Auction Disco Loads of activities Army & Airforce plus fireforce support Lots of things happening. Tickets on Gate or from club during office hours
