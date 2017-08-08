Tue, 08
Help The Heroes Hosted by Burnham FC

2017-08-26 12:00:00 2017-08-26 22:50:00 UTC Help The Heroes Hosted by Burnham FC Wymers Wood Rd, Burnham, Slough SL1 8JG, UK

Start 01:00PM Saturday - 26 Aug 2017

End 11:50PM Saturday - 26 Aug 2017

Price 12.00 £

Town City burnham

Contact Name micky

Contact Email burnhamhall@hotmail.com

Fabulous Family Fun Day Including Football Match Fun Fair Market Stall Live Auction Disco Loads of activities Army & Airforce plus fireforce support Lots of things happening. Tickets on Gate or from club during office hours

