U2Baby Live - The U2 Tribute act

U2Baby capture the unique sound of legendary band U2 as well as the look. Their Bono sings exactly like the real thing, putting on a great show with star swagger. They have performed internationally in theatres and at festivals. The band were even selected to play at the Church in Dublin as part of the U2 40th Anniversary Celebrations in 2016 and again in July 2017 at the U2 fans after-show party when U2 played at Croke Park. A night not to be missed. Please support live music and our local Arts centre.