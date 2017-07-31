MDG Presents The "REAL" Maidenhead Pantomime CINDERELLA

Maidenhead Drama Guild have been presenting theatre in Maidenhead for over 60 years and performing The Maidenhead Pantomime for over 40. This year MDG are proud to present The Nations Favourite Pantomime Cinderella. So come along and help Cinderella find her true love, Boo the ugly sisters and laugh along with Buttons. MDG pantos are full of colour and bring together some of the best talent in Maidenhead. MDG prides itself on bringing professional quality theatre to Maidenhead and has been entertaining both children and adults over the years by staying true to our roots of providing a traditional pantomime full of laughs, songs, audience participation and just great escapist fun. So come along and be part of the fun by checking out website https://www.maidenhead-drama.org.uk/the-real-maidenhead-pantomime. Tickets are priced at £11 adults £9 Children. Family tickets for under £40. Group booking discounts also apply. Show times are 13-17th December at 7:30pm weekdays 12pm and 4pm Weekends