Mon, 31
20 °C
Tue, 01
20 °C
Wed, 02
18 °C
SECTION INDEX

Maidenhead Archers "Have a Go" Day

comments 0
Maidenhead Archers "Have a Go" Day
2017-08-20 13:00:00 2017-08-20 16:00:00 UTC Maidenhead Archers "Have a Go" Day Braywick Rd, Maidenhead SL6 1BN, UK

Start 02:00PM Sunday - 20 Aug 2017

End 05:00PM Sunday - 20 Aug 2017

Price 5.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Simon Gilbey

Contact Email info@maidenheadarchers.com

Website URL http://maidenheadarchers.com/Home/HaveAGoDays

Try your hand at archery in a fun relaxed environment with all equipment provided. We welcome all ages, so come as a family. There is parking opposite the Toby Carvery at Braywick Sports ground and then please walk past the all-weather pitch and find us on the field behind the SportsAble building. Cost is £5 per person or £15 per family and more details can be found on http://maidenheadarchers.com/Home/HaveAGoDays

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved