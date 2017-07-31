Maidenhead Archers "Have a Go" Day

Start 02:00PM Sunday - 20 Aug 2017
End 05:00PM Sunday - 20 Aug 2017
Price 5.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Simon Gilbey
Contact Email info@maidenheadarchers.com
Try your hand at archery in a fun relaxed environment with all equipment provided. We welcome all ages, so come as a family. There is parking opposite the Toby Carvery at Braywick Sports ground and then please walk past the all-weather pitch and find us on the field behind the SportsAble building. Cost is £5 per person or £15 per family and more details can be found on http://maidenheadarchers.com/Home/HaveAGoDays
