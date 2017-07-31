Start 10:00AM Saturday - 05 Aug 2017
End 12:30PM Saturday - 05 Aug 2017
Town City Bourne End
Contact Name Anne
Table-Top sale in aid of charity. Plenty of new and interesting items for sale, so come along and browse, browse, browse! Enjoy a coffee or a tea while you shop for home-made cakes, plants, cards, books, clothes, CD's and much more. All welcome!
