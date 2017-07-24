Windsor Wobbler

Mon, 24
Come make a flap, a wobble or perhaps a warble about birds in Windsor Great Park and the Royal Borough. Make a bird to take home with you. £2.00 entry per child or £1.00 with an Advantage Card. Sessions will run from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 for more information. Email: museum@rbwm.gov.uk Web: https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum

