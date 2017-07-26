Totally Totems

Start 10:30AM Tuesday - 08 Aug 2017
End 03:30PM Tuesday - 08 Aug 2017
Price 2.00 £
Town City Windsor
Contact Name Stephanie Lewis
Contact Email museum@rbwm.gov.uk
Create a totem pole of winged beasts, forest animals or the world around us. Explore the museum exhibition to find out where the totem pole is proudly standing in the Royal Borough for inspiration. £2.00 entry per child or £1.00 with an Advantage Card. Sessions will run from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 for more information. Email: museum@rbwm.gov.uk Web: https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum
