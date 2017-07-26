Totally Totems

Create a totem pole of winged beasts, forest animals or the world around us. Explore the museum exhibition to find out where the totem pole is proudly standing in the Royal Borough for inspiration. £2.00 entry per child or £1.00 with an Advantage Card. Sessions will run from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 for more information. Email: museum@rbwm.gov.uk Web: https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum