Leaf Your Mark

Start 10:30AM Tuesday - 01 Aug 2017
End 03:30PM Tuesday - 01 Aug 2017
Price 2.00 £
Town City Windsor
Contact Name Stephanie Lewis
Contact Email museum@rbwm.gov.uk
Make a mask of the mythical green man and his handsome leaves. How many leaves from different trees can you use? £2.00 entry per child or £1.00 with an Advantage Card. Sessions will run from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 for more information. Email: museum@rbwm.gov.uk Web: https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum
