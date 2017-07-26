Wed, 26
20 °C
Thu, 27
17 °C
Fri, 28
17 °C
SECTION INDEX

Herne’s Oak

comments 0
Herne’s Oak

Start 10:30AM Tuesday - 25 Jul 2017

End 03:30PM Tuesday - 25 Jul 2017

Price 2.00 £

Town City Windsor

Contact Name Stephanie Lewis

Contact Email museum@rbwm.gov.uk

Website URL https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum

Mould your very own tree and explore the story of Herne the Hunter and his famous oak tree, that once stood in Windsor Great Park. £2.00 entry per child or £1.00 with an Advantage Card. Sessions will run from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3.30pm. Windsor & Royal Borough Museum, Guildhall, High Street, Windsor, SL4 1LR. Tel 01628 685686 for more information. Email: museum@rbwm.gov.uk Web: https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/museum

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved