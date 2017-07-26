Performance photography exhibition

Open 10am – 3pm Daily Cost Free Public Admission Performance was conceived early in 2012 as British excitement grew in anticipation of hosting the Olympics. Local sporting events were photographed as communities played their part in preparing for the Games. Other photographers concentrated on artistic events, from dance and theatre to street performance and music. This exhibition highlights the transitory nature of action-orientated photography PERFORMANCE is a touring photographic exhibition created and supported by The Photographic Angle. For more information see www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change. Disabled visitors are advised to check with us before visiting an exhibition so that suitable access can be provided. Email : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Reg Charity No : 1135750 Image: © Clee A Villasor - Sandurot Festival