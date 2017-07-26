Wed, 26
20 °C
Thu, 27
17 °C
Fri, 28
17 °C
SECTION INDEX

Performance photography exhibition

comments 0
Performance photography exhibition
2017-08-12 09:00:00 2017-08-16 14:00:00 UTC Performance photography exhibition Bray House, Maidenhead Office Park, Maidenhead SL6 3QH, United Kingdom

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 12 Aug 2017

End 03:00PM Wednesday - 16 Aug 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Lou Griffiths

Contact Email info@thephotographicangle.co.uk

Website URL http://www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions

Open 10am – 3pm Daily Cost Free Public Admission Performance was conceived early in 2012 as British excitement grew in anticipation of hosting the Olympics. Local sporting events were photographed as communities played their part in preparing for the Games. Other photographers concentrated on artistic events, from dance and theatre to street performance and music. This exhibition highlights the transitory nature of action-orientated photography PERFORMANCE is a touring photographic exhibition created and supported by The Photographic Angle. For more information see www.thephotographicangle.co.uk/exhibitions Please check website prior to attendance for latest information as dates may be subject to change. Disabled visitors are advised to check with us before visiting an exhibition so that suitable access can be provided. Email : info@thephotographicangle.co.uk Reg Charity No : 1135750 Image: © Clee A Villasor - Sandurot Festival

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved