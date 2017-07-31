Anthony Kerr at Marlow Jazz Club

Good Vibes ! Marlow Jazz Club’s August gig will feature Great Britain’s Number One exponent of that beautiful and relatively rare instrument – the vibraphone. Anthony Kerr will join the resident Frank Toms Trio at the Royal British Legion Hall on Tuesday 15th at 8.30pm. Belfast born Anthony made his name as a member of Georgie Fame’s Blue Flames, but now is a big solo star in his own right, although he still occasionally appears with Georgie. His quite brilliant and melodic technique uses four mallets and he has become a regular favourite at the Jazz Club. Admission at the door is £8.