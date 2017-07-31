Mon, 31
Anthony Kerr at Marlow Jazz Club

2017-08-14 23:00:00 2017-08-14 23:00:00 UTC Anthony Kerr at Marlow Jazz Club Marlow SL7, UK

Start 12:00AM Tuesday - 15 Aug 2017

End 12:00AM Tuesday - 15 Aug 2017

Price 8.00 £

Town City Marlow

Contact Name Michael Eagleton

Contact Email michael@jazzfans.co

Website URL www.marlowjazz.co.uk

Good Vibes ! Marlow Jazz Club’s August gig will feature Great Britain’s Number One exponent of that beautiful and relatively rare instrument – the vibraphone. Anthony Kerr will join the resident Frank Toms Trio at the Royal British Legion Hall on Tuesday 15th at 8.30pm. Belfast born Anthony made his name as a member of Georgie Fame’s Blue Flames, but now is a big solo star in his own right, although he still occasionally appears with Georgie. His quite brilliant and melodic technique uses four mallets and he has become a regular favourite at the Jazz Club. Admission at the door is £8.

