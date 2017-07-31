Summer Holiday Family Fun

Start 10:30AM Saturday - 05 Aug 2017
End 12:00PM Thursday - 20 Jul 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Jon Dance-Groom
Contact Email education@maidenheadheritage.org.uk
Join us at Maidenhead Heritage Centre this summer for FREE activities for kids all on the theme of planes, trains and automobiles! Can you build the strongest bridge or the best paper airplane or the fastest racing car? See poster for more details.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night.
Police are ‘working to establish’ how a man in his thirties who was found in Courthouse Road last night sustained serious head injuries.