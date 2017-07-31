Stoke Poges Photo Competition

Stoke Poges Photographic Club announces their 2017 PHOTO COMPETITION. Following on from the enormous success of last season’s competition which was open to the public, and the many requests received, they are again opening their Alphabet themed competition to the public. This year’s letter is “F” This is a FREE TO ENTER PHOTO COMPETITION run by Stoke Poges Photographic Club (SPPC) open to all amateur photographers (parents may enter on behalf of children aged 14 and over). Photographs will be judged on creativity and imagination, as well as camera skills. Some “F” image examples are: Fog, Fireworks, Flower(s), and Feather(s). Entries should be emailed to: SPPCphotocomp@outlook.com in .jpeg format (the bigger the better). There are three cash prizes: 1st £50 2nd £25 3rd £10 The closing date for submission of entries is: Tuesday 19th September 2017 Judging and prize presentations will take place at 8.00 pm on Tuesday 26th Sept 2017 in the main hall at The Village Centre, Rogers Lane, Stoke Poges, Bucks SL2 4LP. Visit www.stokepogesphotoclub.co.uk to see the full competition rules.