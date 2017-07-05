Broadway Musical Magic

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 09 Sept 2017
End 04:00PM Saturday - 09 Sept 2017
Price 10.00 £
Town City Charvil
Contact Name Suzanne Newman
Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
Fun singing afternoon for female voices led by local music teacher Suzanne Newman. We will be working on a medley of songs from Broadway shows including Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys and Billy Elliot arranged for 2 part choir. £10 which includes music and refreshments.
