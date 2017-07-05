Wed, 05
Broadway Musical Magic

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 09 Sept 2017

End 04:00PM Saturday - 09 Sept 2017

Price 10.00 £

Town City Charvil

Contact Name Suzanne Newman

Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

Website URL www.jeweltones.co.uk

Fun singing afternoon for female voices led by local music teacher Suzanne Newman. We will be working on a medley of songs from Broadway shows including Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys and Billy Elliot arranged for 2 part choir. £10 which includes music and refreshments.

