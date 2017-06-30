International pianist Joanna MacGregor gives Celebrity Concert at Norden Farm

One of the world’s most innovative musicians and Head of Piano at the Royal Academy of Music, Joanna MacGregor makes a welcome return to Norden Farm to open the Celebrating Schubert Summer Series. Joanna has performed a solo artist in over eighty countries and appeared with many eminent conductors – Pierre Boulez, Sir Colin Davis, Valery Gergiev, Sir Simon Rattle and Michael Tilson Thomas amongst them. She performs regularly at major venues throughout the world, including Wigmore Hall, Sydney Opera House, Leipzig Gewandhaus, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and the Mozarteum in Salzburg. She was awarded an OBE for her contribution to music, and is an outstanding communicator. Her programme includes major works by Liszt (Nuages Gris and La Lugubre Gondola 1) and a chance to hear his rarely performed virtuosic transcription of Wagner's 'Liebestod' from Tristan and Isolde. The evening ends with Schubert's final and magnificent Sonata in B flat, D.960.