Colleton "Harry Potter" School Fair

2017-07-01 13:00:00 2017-07-01 15:30:00 UTC Colleton "Harry Potter" School Fair Colleton Drive, Twyford, United Kingdom

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 01 Jul 2017

End 04:30PM Saturday - 01 Jul 2017

Town City Twyford

Contact Name Fiona Penn

Contact Email pollypenn@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL www.colleton.wokingham.sch.uk

Join in the magic at the Colleton School Fair. Come dressed for the fun and enter through Platform 9 3/4. Sit under The Sorting Hat, and learn your Hogwarts House for the Tri Wizard Challenges. Race on a broomstick, crawl through a Basilisk, Splat Scabbers, Play Quidditch and Create Wingardium Leviosa! Have fun at the Potions tombola, Hook a Golden Snitch, play Lucky Cauldron Dip and browse the toys and books at Flourish & Botts. Enjoy sweets from Honeydukes and lots to eat and drink at The Leaky Cauldron. There are school displays from the choir, dancers and musicians, along with a bouncy castle and assault course. Plus live magic from Mark the Magnificent !

