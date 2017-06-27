Colleton "Harry Potter" School Fair

Join in the magic at the Colleton School Fair. Come dressed for the fun and enter through Platform 9 3/4. Sit under The Sorting Hat, and learn your Hogwarts House for the Tri Wizard Challenges. Race on a broomstick, crawl through a Basilisk, Splat Scabbers, Play Quidditch and Create Wingardium Leviosa! Have fun at the Potions tombola, Hook a Golden Snitch, play Lucky Cauldron Dip and browse the toys and books at Flourish & Botts. Enjoy sweets from Honeydukes and lots to eat and drink at The Leaky Cauldron. There are school displays from the choir, dancers and musicians, along with a bouncy castle and assault course. Plus live magic from Mark the Magnificent !