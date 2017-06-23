A Soldier in the family?

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 24 Jun 2017
End 03:00PM Saturday - 24 Jun 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Nick Forder
Contact Email admin@maidenheadheritage.org.uk
Bring your photographs, medals and memorabilia to the Maidenhead Heritage Centre on Armed Forces Day this Saturday 24th June and discover the clues to unlock the secrets of service in the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. A FREE one-day special exhibition of medals and military memorabilia.
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Catch up on the general election count for Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield as it happened.
A dedicated page with links to Advertiser profiles on Maidenhead's general election candidates.