2017-06-24 09:00:00 2017-06-24 14:00:00 UTC A Soldier in the family? 18 Park St, Maidenhead SL6 1SL, UK

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 24 Jun 2017

End 03:00PM Saturday - 24 Jun 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Nick Forder

Contact Email admin@maidenheadheritage.org.uk

Website URL www.maidenheadheritage.org.uk

Bring your photographs, medals and memorabilia to the Maidenhead Heritage Centre on Armed Forces Day this Saturday 24th June and discover the clues to unlock the secrets of service in the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. A FREE one-day special exhibition of medals and military memorabilia.

