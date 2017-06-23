The idea of an Artists of Fame and Promise exhibition dates back to the early 1950s when London’s Leicester Gallery first pioneered the concept. Bohun Gallery has proudly continued the tradition, providing a platform for carefully selected emerging artists to exhibit alongside some of our more established artists and sculptors. The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a really diverse and exciting show over the summer months. Bohun Gallery are showing key works by household names including Mary Fedden, John Piper, Julian Trevleyan, Elisabeth Frink, Sir Peter Blake, Maggi Hambling, Marj Bond and Joyce Cairns. The exhibition is not limited to two-dimensional work but will also feature sculpture with a prized example by one of the UK’s most distinguished artist’s Maggi Hambling. The show will also work by Martin Cook, one of the UK’s leading letter carvers, having undertaken prestigious commissions including the Sainsbury Wing at the National Gallery and the Great Court at the British Museum. Bohun Gallery is delighted to be exhibiting the 2015 and 2016 winners of the Sky Landscape Artist of the Year, Nerrine Tassie and Richard Allen in the ‘Artists of Fame and Promise’ exhibition. Both artists competed to win the prestigious prize which led to commissions for the National Trust. Richard Allen is currently enjoying a solo show of his work at the National Trust’s Petworth Park and Nerrine Tassie’s commission of Flatford Mill is now in the Trust’s Collection. We are delighted to be working with these two emerging artists and after visiting their studios, we have selected some very exciting new work to exhibit at Bohun Gallery. We are open Tue-Sat 10am-5pm, closed 1:15-2:15 for lunch during the week, open all day Sat. Please note we are closed for Henley Regatta 28 June - 1st July