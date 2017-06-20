Rebellion Bag Band at Marlow Jazz Club

Start 12:00AM Tuesday - 11 Jul 2017
End 12:00AM Tuesday - 11 Jul 2017
Price 8.00 £
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Michael Eagleton
Contact Email michael@jazzfans.co
The highly acclaimed 17 piece Rebellion Big Band have become firm favourites at Marlow Jazz Club and will be making a much requested return visit to the Royal British Legion Hall on Tuesday July 11th at 8.30pm. Co-led by saxophonists Andy Gigg and Sandra Dowler the band have local origins but bring their musicians from a wide area and include some star names and fine soloists. They feature many well rehearsed swing classics but also some lesser known compositions. On this occasion they will be introducing a surprise guest vocalist from within their own ranks! Admission is £8 at the door but seats or tables can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.
Top Ten Articles
Catch up on the general election count for Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield as it happened.
A dedicated page with links to Advertiser profiles on Maidenhead's general election candidates.