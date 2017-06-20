Rebellion Bag Band at Marlow Jazz Club

The highly acclaimed 17 piece Rebellion Big Band have become firm favourites at Marlow Jazz Club and will be making a much requested return visit to the Royal British Legion Hall on Tuesday July 11th at 8.30pm. Co-led by saxophonists Andy Gigg and Sandra Dowler the band have local origins but bring their musicians from a wide area and include some star names and fine soloists. They feature many well rehearsed swing classics but also some lesser known compositions. On this occasion they will be introducing a surprise guest vocalist from within their own ranks! Admission is £8 at the door but seats or tables can be reserved in advance by phoning 01628 486571.