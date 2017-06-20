Academy Of Ancient Music: Chiltern Arts Launch Concert 1

Start 08:00PM Saturday - 02 Sept 2017
End 10:00PM Saturday - 02 Sept 2017
Price 15.00 £
Town City Marlow
Contact Name Naomi Taylor
Contact Email naomi.taylor@chilternarts.com
Website URL https://chilternarts.com/events/category/launch-events/
The Academy of Ancient Music play Bach and Telemann in the beautiful setting of All Saints’ Church, Marlow overlooking the River Thames. Pavlo Beznosiuk — director and violin Rachel Brown — flute and recorder Rachel Beckett — flute Alastair Ross — harpsichord Bach — Brandenburg concerto No. 5 in D major BWV1050 Telemann — Concerto for recorder and flute in E minor Telemann — Suite ‘Burlesque de Quixotte’ Bach — Brandenburg concerto No.4 in G major BWV1049
Top Ten Articles
Catch up on the general election count for Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield as it happened.
A dedicated page with links to Advertiser profiles on Maidenhead's general election candidates.