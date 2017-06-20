Academy Of Ancient Music: Chiltern Arts Launch Concert 1

The Academy of Ancient Music play Bach and Telemann in the beautiful setting of All Saints’ Church, Marlow overlooking the River Thames. Pavlo Beznosiuk — director and violin Rachel Brown — flute and recorder Rachel Beckett — flute Alastair Ross — harpsichord Bach — Brandenburg concerto No. 5 in D major BWV1050 Telemann — Concerto for recorder and flute in E minor Telemann — Suite ‘Burlesque de Quixotte’ Bach — Brandenburg concerto No.4 in G major BWV1049