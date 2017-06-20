Tue, 20
Wed, 21
Thu, 22
SECTION INDEX

Music for a Midsummer Evening

comments 0
Music for a Midsummer Evening
2017-07-01 18:00:00 2017-07-01 20:00:00 UTC Music for a Midsummer Evening Shottesbrooke, Maidenhead SL6 3SW, UK

Start 07:00PM Saturday - 01 Jul 2017

End 09:00PM Saturday - 01 Jul 2017

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Simon Shaw

Contact Email simon@wsl.link

Website URL http://wsl.link/index.php/whats-on/1006-concert-at-shottesbrooke-2

Waltham Madrigals and Chorate Chamber Choir join in a concert of unaccompanied voices - including items for evening and morning, songs sacred and secular, featuring nightingales and larks, from Byrd to Berkeley Square! Interval refreshments available The retiring collection is in aid of the church and Spinal Muscular Atrophy Support UK

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved