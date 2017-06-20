Music for a Midsummer Evening

Start 07:00PM Saturday - 01 Jul 2017
End 09:00PM Saturday - 01 Jul 2017
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Simon Shaw
Website URL http://wsl.link/index.php/whats-on/1006-concert-at-shottesbrooke-2
Waltham Madrigals and Chorate Chamber Choir join in a concert of unaccompanied voices - including items for evening and morning, songs sacred and secular, featuring nightingales and larks, from Byrd to Berkeley Square! Interval refreshments available The retiring collection is in aid of the church and Spinal Muscular Atrophy Support UK
